Pitta Kathalu: Meet the leading ladies Amala Paul, Shruthi Haasan, Saanve Megghana, Eesha Rebba

'Pitta Kathalu' is Netflix's first Telugu original film. The four-part anthology film stars Amala Paul, Shruthi Haasan, Saanve Megghana, Eesha Rebba in lead roles.

'Pitta Kathalu' is directed by Tharun Bhascker, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.

