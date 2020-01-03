Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johansson among 2020 Golden Globes presenters

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Daniel Craig and Octavia Spencer are among the first presenters announced for the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort, Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the annual awards ceremony.

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award, while TV host Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television.

Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek, Harvey Keitel, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie,Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington are also presenting.

“Marriage Story”, directed by Noah Baumbach and featuring Johansson alongside Adam Driver, is leading the Golden Globe nominations with six nods.

Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” have five nominations each.

“Chernobyl”, “The Crown” and “Unbelievable” are leading the TV nominations.

“Barry”, “Big Little Lies” and “Fleabag” have three nods each.

Golden Globes Award ceremony will take place in the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday.