‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ reboot, a spin off with Margot Robbie both still in works: Jerry Bruckheimer

Published - May 21, 2024 04:09 pm IST

Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that two new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies are in the works, including a female-centric film with Margot Robbie

The Hindu Bureau

Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’. | Photo Credit: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

Over the last few years, there have been several reports about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Some reports spoke about a reboot with an entirely new cast while some wrote about the possibility of a female-centric movie with Margot Robbie.

'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise is getting a 'reboot'

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said both the films are in the works. “It’s two different movies,” Bruckheimer has said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We hope to get them both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too,” he added.

Jeff Nathanson is writing the script for the reboot, while Christina Hodson is writing the script for the Margot Robbie movie. Craig Mazin, the creator of The Last of Us, developed the story of the reboot with original screenwriter Ted Elliot. The Hollywood strikes became a hurdle for the project. Now, Nathanson is said to be working on the script.

About the movie featuring her, Margot Robbie had told Vanity Fair in 2022. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it.”

As for the involvement of Johnny Depp, Bruckheimer said the film will feature new actors even though he didn’t shut the door on the idea. “I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack.”

