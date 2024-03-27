'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise is getting a 'reboot'

March 27, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

The ‘Pirates’ franchise famously starred Johnny Depp, as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is getting a reboot. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced each of the five Pirates movies that starred Johnny Depp as his iconic pirate character Captain Jack Sparrow, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com said the next instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean will be a reboot instead of being a straight sequel, People reported. ALSO READ ‘The Bluff’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play a pirate in next Hollywood film

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know," Bruckheimer said when asked when audiences can expect a new Pirates movie or another Top Gun movie; he also produces the Tom Cruise action films. "You don't know how they come together. You just don't know."

"With Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you," the producer added, referencing Cruise, 61.

"But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors," he added. The Pirates franchise famously starred Depp, 60, as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries, beginning with 2003's smash hit The Curse of the Black Pearl.