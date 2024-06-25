GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Pirates of the Caribbean' fame Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack in Hawaii

Tamayo Perry, a lifeguard for Ocean Safety for the City and County of Honolulu, was severely hurt while surfing off the Hawaiian island of Oahu

Published - June 25, 2024 03:24 pm IST

ANI
Tamayo Perry

Tamayo Perry

Pirates of the Caribbean actor and lifeguard Tamayo Perry has died after being attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii, according to People.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ reboot, a spin off with Margot Robbie both still in works: Jerry Bruckheimer

As per the outlet, Perry, a lifeguard for Ocean Safety for the City and County of Honolulu, was severely hurt while surfing off the Hawaiian island of Oahu. "A lifeguard loved by all," Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said while paying tribute to Perry, who died at age 49.

Pirates of the Caribbean is an American fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and it is based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name.

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department revealed in a press conference that the police had responded to reports of a surfer being attacked near Malaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore. "As you can imagine, this is [an] extremely difficult time for all of us. I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months," Enright said, confirming that Honolulu Ocean Safety had responded to the attack via jet ski, before bringing the victim to shore.

Perry is known for working in movies like 2011's Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He also had a role in 2002's Blue Crush, among other projects. During the conference, Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said Perry was "a lifeguard loved by all."

‘Nosferatu’ trailer: Robert Eggers teases nerve-shredding new take on 1922 horror classic

"He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide," Lager added."Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more," Lager continued, before asking for privacy for the family. "It's just a tragic loss," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, adding, "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected," reported People.

