Pierce Brosnan to turn spy once more in upcoming ‘A Spy’s Guide to Survival’

Renowned for his portrayal of James Bond, the veteran Irish actor will star in the espionage thriller from the maker of ‘Warrior Nun’

April 26, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan | Photo Credit: DAN STEINBERG

James Bond icon, Pierce Brosnan looks to grace the espionage genre once more headlining the upcoming A Spy’s Guide to Survival, helmed by Simon Barry, the creative mind behind the Netflix hit, Warrior Nun.

Produced by Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures, the film revolves around a retired spy drawn back into the cloak-and-dagger world by his mysterious new neighbor, unraveling hidden truths along the way.

Pierce Brosnan backs Aaron Taylor-Johnson for James Bond following rumours

In his feature directorial debut, Barry will craft the screenplay based on a story co-conceived with his father, Derek Barry. Reality Distortion Field, alongside Passage Pictures, will oversee production, with international sales representation by Fortitude International at Cannes Market, led by executive producer Nadine Barros.

Expressing his admiration for Brosnan, Barry remarked, “As a longtime Pierce Brosnan fan, I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside someone I admire for their craft, character, and humanity.” Singer echoed Barry’s sentiment, stating, “Pierce is the perfect fit for this role, and we are so excited to see what he and Simon will do together.”

Brosnan’s recent work includes his role in the DC superhero epic, Black Adam, as well as in The Last Rifleman and Fast Charlie.

Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren to star in ‘The Thursday Murder Club’

English cinema / World cinema

