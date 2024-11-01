Pierce Brosnan, Lily James to headline new ‘Cliffhanger’ reboot

In 2023, a reboot of Sylvester Stallone’s classic actioner Cliffhangerwas announced with director Ric Roman Waugh helming a script written by Mark Biancully. Now, the project has undergone a complete overhaul.

According to Variety, Stallone will no longer star in the film, which is now set to be headlined by Pierce Brosnan and Lily James. Further, the film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam, Orphan), from a new script based on Ana Lily Amirpour’s story.

News reports state that the film is a “father-daughter take on Die Hard.” In the film, Brosnan plays Ray Cooper, an expert mountaineer who runs a luxury chalet with his daughter Syndey. “During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers. Ray’s daughter Naomi (James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes. To save her family, she must confront her fears and fight for survival,” reads a synopsis reported by Variety.

The cast of the film also includes Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Shubham Saraf, Assaad Bouab, Suzy Bemba and Bruno Gouery.

Currently filming in Austria, the film is produced by Lars Sylvest of Thank You Pictures, Joe Neurauter of Supernix, and Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science, along with Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe.

