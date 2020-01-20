Movies

Pictures | Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston celebrate together at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards   | Photo Credit: EMMA MCINTYRE

The two were photographed sharing a moment backstage after their respective wins at the ceremony

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston were spotted reuniting backstage to celebrate his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The two were photographed sharing a moment backstage after their respective wins at the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday night.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California   | Photo Credit: VIVIEN KILLILEA

Pitt took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He poked fun at his dull love life during his speech.

Aniston bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

Both Pitt and Aniston have been out and about in this year’s award show circuit, in support of their projects.

Over the years, the former flames have remained friends. Pitt attended Aniston’s annual holiday party, as well as her 50th birthday bash in February 2019.

