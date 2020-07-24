Vijay Antony announces ‘Pichaikkaran 2’ with a first look poster

On the occasion of his birthday today, actor-musician Vijay Antony took to Twitter to announce the sequel to Pichaikkaran, the 2016 film directed by Sasi which turned to be the actor’s biggest hit.

To be produced by his own production house, the sequel marks Vijay Antony’s first collaboration with Priya Krishnaswamy, whose Baaram opened to high critical acclaim. The official poster for Pichaikkaran 2 sees Vijay Antony playing a crusader of sorts for people’s rights. About Krishnaswamy’s association, Vijay said, “I am delighted to associate with Director Priya Krishnaswamy for #VAP10. Following her National Award winning Tamil feature film, she will be directing #VAP10. Welcome Priya on board.”

The sequel will be dubbed in Telugu as Bitchagadu 2 and is expected to release next year.

Pichaikkaran revolved around a businessman Arul (Vijay Antony) who masquerades under the identity of a homeless, in order to fulfill a religious offering to save his dying mother. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and became of the best masala films of 2016.

Last seen in Kolaigaran, Vijay Antony has projects like Agni Siragugal, Khaki and Thamezharasan under his belt.