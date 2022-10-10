‘Phone Bhoot’: Trailer of Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s horror comedy out

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is set to hit screens on November 4

ANI
October 10, 2022 15:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Excel Movies/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute fifty-second long trailer showcases Katrina playing the role of a beautiful ghost that brings up a business idea to two clueless guys who want to be 'Bhootbusters' (played by Ishan and Siddhant) after which a comedy of error begins.

The cast of the film also features Sheeba Chadha, Nidhi Bisht, Manu Rishi Chadha, Kedar Shankar, Manuj Sharma, Shrikant Verm, and Surendra Thakur.

Phone Bhoot, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their Excel Entertainment production banner, is set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. The film will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy Kuttey and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ishaan, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming period war film Pippa along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Siddhant will be next seen in Excel entertainment's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app