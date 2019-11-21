Movies

Phoenix, Phillips to rejoin for ‘Joker’ sequel

Joquain Phoenix in ‘Joker’

Joquain Phoenix in ‘Joker’  

more-in

The origin story of the Gotham villian has become the highest grossing R-rated film of all time

Director Todd Phillips is likely to reteam with star Joaquin Phoenix for a sequel to the $1 billion-grossing R-rated hit Joker, says a source.

Talk of the sequel has been rife since the film’s critically acclaimed premiere at the Venice film festival in August, but confirmation has proved elusive, reports theguardian.com.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, such a project is now in final-stage discussion, with the publication asserting that Phillips and Phoenix are “likely to reteam”.

The director will write the screenplay to the sequel along with co-writer Scott Silver, with whom he worked on the original’s script, sources told the Hollywood Reporter.

The initial box office numbers scored by Joker were enough for Warner Bros to agree to Phillips’s request to direct another DC Comics origins story — tipped to be Lex Luthor. Batman is already being shot by Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson in the lead.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 2:31:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/phoenix-phillips-to-rejoin-for-joker-sequel/article30035724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY