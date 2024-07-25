GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey in a new pickle

Sunny Kaushal joins the cast in this sequel set to stream on Netflix from July 2

Published - July 25, 2024 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'

A still from 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are back as Rani and Rishu Saxena in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to the 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba.

'Khel Khel Mein' motion poster: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu lead a full house

Directed by Jayprad Desai and Kanika Dhillon, the film follows the central couple, who went on the lam after successfully disguising a murder at the end of the first film, on a new adventure.

In the trailer for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Rani and Rishu attempt to leave their troubled past behind but find themselves ensnared in a web of new challenges. As they try to live a peaceful life, the arrival of new faces, including the enigmatic Abhimanyu played by Sunny Kaushal, throws their plans into disarray. Adding fuel to the fire is Officer Mritunjay or Montu Chacha, played by Jimmy Shergill, a new cop with a personal vendetta, dead set on exposing their web of lies.

'Haseen Dillruba' movie review: A 'Gone Girl' gone wrong

On reprising her role in the new film, Taapsee Pannu said in a statement, "Reuniting with Rani feels like coming home, and I'm thrilled to dive back into her world again. The immense love and support I received for this film is overwhelming. Kanika has once again crafted a phenomenal arc for Rani, pushing the character to new depths. This time around, audiences will witness a Rani who is fiercer, more passionate, and even more complex."

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will stream on Netflix from July 2.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

