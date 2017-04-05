Phanindra Narsetti: Riding on crowd support

The recently launched teaser of Phanindra Narsetti’s debut film Manu has piqued movie buffs. Yet few know that the director is the same person who made the short film her with Regina on the occasion of Women’s Day, which went viral in no time.

Hailing from a pharmaceutical background, he had neither a connection with film fraternity nor any encouragement from family. He recalls, “I have always been fascinated by how a story moves you, a how a person tunes the scene, emotion and how a camera is capable of making a powerful statement and expression. Irrespective of the boundary or language, I delved into world cinema, I observed the art of cinema. After I fell into the real world, I realised I had to stand my ground… there was financial struggle. I had no job and my dad would make my relatives counsel me.”

He cites 2006 to 2010 as a period of osmosis. “During those four years, I was completely consumed by cinema and I never wanted to work under anyone. I thought my cup was full enough to make a short film or two at that particular time.” In 2012 he made two short films — Backspace, Madhuram and later he made her.

Manu, now is a crowd funded independent project. How did it start? “When I had no money, no crew but only a passion to do film, I chanced upon a website that threw light on Mo Film Festival spanning over 113 countries. This was one of the challenging things, I won two international awards. I bagged a cash prize of ₹50,000. Until then I had a budget of only ten bucks and my family started believing in me.”

Things moved swiftly there on. Around 112 people — from a vegetable seller to IIT students, pumped money into Manu.

It is the first script he had penned down on paper during his college days. He avers, “I rewrote it and it became a mysterious thriller with a philosophical and romantic touch. My approach is to know and explore myself. I don’t want to cater the needs of others and forget myself. Quite a few producers and actors have called me to found out what’s on my mind.”

The director explains how after Madhuram people kept saying that they would produce his next film. So he began checking the authenticity and began a crowd funded project. In four days he collected ₹1 crore and Manu went on floors. They spent ₹30 lakhs on the set in Miyapur, to have a retro look. Gautam, Brahmanandam’s son is among the seven or eight characters in Manu. “I wanted a face not a star; an actor who would believe in my story. So I picked Gautam. Chandini Chowdary is the heroine. Manu is the face of your desire; if you want something very badly and travel for it, destiny takes you there. It is a deep philosophical point. It is a mystery, thriller and romance. The two characters are deeply in love but their identity is not disclosed to each other. I am extremely happy to get the right team and the support of my investors; I couldn’t have asked for more. There is 20% shoot to be done in April.”