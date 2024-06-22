‘Petta Rap’ Teaser: Prabhu Deva sings, dances and fights in the musical actioner

We had earlier reported that actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva’s next will be a musical actioner directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu titled Petta Rap.

The makers of the film have now released the film’s teaser. Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media handles to share the teaser.

The film marks the Tamil debut of Sinu, who is known for directing Malayalam films like Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021). Written by Dinil PK, the film has Vedhika playing the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Vivek Prasanna, Bagavathi Perumal, Ramesh Thilak, Mime Gobi, Riyaz khan and Kalabhavan Shajon.

Notably, Petta Rap is the name of Prabhu Deva’s hit song with Vadivelu from their 1994 film Kadhalan. The song, with music composed by AR Rahman, had lyrics written by director S Shankar.

With music composed by D Imman, Petta Rap has cinematography by Jithu Damodhar and editing by Nishad Yusuf. Produced by Jobi P Sam, the film is expected to release later this year.

Watch the teaser of Petta Rap here: