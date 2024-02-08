‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ greenlit for season two at Disney+

February 08, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

Streaming service Disney+ has renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a second season. The announcement was made today by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s first quarter earnings call for 2024, a press release said.

Adapted from Rick Riordan’s book series of the same name, Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell as the titular hero, who is the son of Greek god Poseidon.

The show also features Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy's friends Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. The first season, which came out in December 2023, saw the titular hero journeying across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war.

After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children. He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod. The sophomore chapter will be based on The Sea of Monsters, the second instalment of Riordan’s book series.

“I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters," Riordan said in a statement.

Created by Riordan and Jonathan E Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Dan Shotz alongside Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and Craig Silverstein. The show comes from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television.