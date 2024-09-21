‘Peppa Pig’ voice actor David Graham passes away

Celebrated voice actor David Graham has passed away at the age of 99, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the world of animation and entertainment. Graham is best known for his role as Grandpa Pig on the beloved animated series Peppa Pig, where he lent his voice from 2004 until 2021.

He also brought to life the character Aloysius Parker in the iconic 1960s series Thunderbirds. Additionally, Graham voiced the mutant Daleks in Doctor Who during the 1960s and 70s. The creator of Thunderbirds, Gerry Anderson, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media following Graham's passing.

"We're incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham," he shared on X. Before embarking on his voice acting career, Graham served as a radar mechanic during World War II and worked as an office clerk until he decided to pursue theatre, according to People magazine.

In an earlier interview with the magazine, he reflected on how he developed the distinctive voice of the Daleks, stating, "I created it with Peter Hawkins, another voice actor. We adopted this staccato style, then they fed it through a synthesizer to make it more sinister."

Graham's role in Thunderbirds opened doors to further opportunities, including a chance to perform with the esteemed Laurence Olivier at the National Theatre. He recalled the audition experience fondly, saying, "A wonderful man... I don't know if his children were fans of Thunderbirds.

Later in his career, Peppa Pig introduced Graham's talents to a new generation of young viewers, an experience he cherished. As per People magazine, he said, "Just because it's a cartoon or puppet doesn't mean you don't take it seriously," he remarked. "I take it as seriously as working at the National [Theatre]."

