People don’t realise when stardom goes to their head, says actor Diljit Dosanjh

Actor Diljit Dosanjh believes his experience in showbiz, from being a singer to an actor in Punjabi films and now making inroads in Bollywood, has taught him that one should not let success go to their head.

Diljit, who enjoys a huge fan following, says it is essential to be in touch with one’s true self and not get carried away with stardom.

“If you remind yourself everyday, where you are from, who you really are, what will happen in the future, and where you exactly stand, then you’ll be sane. So many people have experienced stardom before, you’re not the first, nor the last,” Diljit told PTI.

“When stardom gets on your head, you don’t even realise. People can see it (going to your head) but you can’t, that’s the tricky part,” he adds.

Diljit says apart from being self-aware, one should be connected to God as that helps in staying grounded. “You must make yourself realise where you’re going wrong to keep a check. You can’t escape this (stardom trap) completely. Whatever religion you believe in, if you take almighty’s name and follow his words obediently, you will be safe to an extent,” the actor says.

Rom-coms and singing

The 33-year-old started his career as a singer in mid 2000 and eventually started doing Punjabi films. Diljit gave blockbuster films in Punjabi cinema like the Jatt & Juliet series and Sardaar Ji and simultaneously continued to focus on his music career.

He made a debut in Hindi cinema with Udta Punjab alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

While in Punjab the singer-actor has mostly done romantic-comedies, his work in Bollywood so far — including his second Hindi film Phillauri — has been anything but that.

“I haven’t done a typical rom-com Hindi film, like the ones I’ve done in Punjabi. But we are planning a few things, let’s see what happens. I am in talks for four-five films, but I can only talk about the one which will go on floors,” he says.

Keeping it under wraps

Diljit says he will talk about his future projects only when the the movie is officially announced. “In Hindi film industry, usually there is a lot of buzz about a film before the project even goes on floors. Before starting the film there will be talks and things could change after that.

“So I am scared to speak about the films for which talks are on. Even during Udta Punjab, I didn’t say much until the film was out. I feel it’s incorrect to talk about a film until everything falls into place,” he says.

Apart from films, however, one thing which the internet can’t get over is the actor’s love for American TV personality and model Kylie Jenner. Diljit frequently keeps commenting on the model’s Instagram updates in Punjabi, much to the amusement of all.

“I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment.

“But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it,” he quips.

The actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor produced Super Singh, a Punjabi superhero movie that is scheduled to release on June 16.