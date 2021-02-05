Penelope Cruz to star in Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Madres paralelas’

Actors Aitana Sanchez-Gijon, Israel Elejalde, Milena Smit Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma are also part of the film’s cast

Actor Penelope Cruz has joined Oscar-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodovar’s upcoming directorial venture “Madres paralelas” (’Parallel Mothers’).

According to Variety, the movie is set to start production by the end of March in Spain.

The top Spanish Auteur is also producing the project through his El Deseo banner.

“With ‘Parallel Mothers’ I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to family. I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different,” Almodovar said in a statement.

The filmmaker said as a storyteller, imperfect mothers “inspire” him the most and he is looking forward to start the work on the film.

“As a storyteller, imperfect mothers inspire me most at this time. Penelope Cruz, Aitana Sanchez Gijon and the young Milena Smit will play the three mothers in the film, accompanied by Israel Elejalde in the main male character. I also have the collaboration of my beloved Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. ‘Parallel Mothers’ will be an intense drama. Or so I hope,” he said.