Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

August 01, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - LOS ANGELES

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public

Actor Paul Reubens | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died.

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

