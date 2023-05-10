ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Pascal to star in 'Weapons'

May 10, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

‘Barbarian’ Filmmaker Zach Cregger is directing the new project

ANI

Pedro Pascal at the 2023 Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS

Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal has been roped in to play an important role in a project titled Weapons from the filmmakers behind the surprise horror breakout Barbarian. New Line is behind the feature, which has a script written by Zach Cregger, the actor turned moviemaker who is also sitting in the director's chair, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Cregger will also produce alongside his Barbarian producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo's Miri Yoon also produces. Plot details are being kept in a lockbox, but Weapons is described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

Character details for Pascal were not revealed. Pascal appeared in series such as Narcos and Game of Thrones before nabbing the role of helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. And while the actor's face was not often seen in the show, Mandalorian's popularity upped Pascal's galactic appeal. Earlier this year he starred in The Last of Us. He is now gearing up to go into production on the Gladiator sequel for Ridley Scott and Paramount.

