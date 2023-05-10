HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pedro Pascal to star in ‘Weapons’ helmed by ‘Barbarian’ filmmaker

‘Weapons’ is described as an inter-related, multi-story horror epic that tonally is in the vein of ‘Magnolia’

May 10, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated May 11, 2023 02:38 pm IST

ANI
Pedro Pascal at the 2023 Met Gala

Pedro Pascal at the 2023 Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS

Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal has been roped in to play an important role in a project titled Weapons from the filmmakers behind the surprise horror breakout Barbarian. New Line is behind the feature, which has a script written by Zach Cregger, the actor turned moviemaker who is also sitting in the director's chair, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

ALSO READ
Pedro Pascal set to join Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Cregger will also produce alongside his Barbarian producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo's Miri Yoon also produces. Plot details are being kept in a lockbox, but Weapons is described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

Character details for Pascal were not revealed. Pascal appeared in series such as Narcos and Game of Thrones before nabbing the role of helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. And while the actor's face was not often seen in the show, Mandalorian's popularity upped Pascal's galactic appeal. Earlier this year he starred in The Last of Us. He is now gearing up to go into production on the Gladiator sequel for Ridley Scott and Paramount.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.