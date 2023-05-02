Pedro Pascal set to join Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel

May 02, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal is set to join the untitled sequel of Gladiator for Paramount Pictures. The actor, who collected immense praise for his performance in the recent post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us, is reportedly in final negotiations to join the big project.

Ridley Scott, director of the epic historical film that won five Academy Awards, is back at the helm for the sequel. The second installment will also feature Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

Pascal’s role in the film is still unknown. His was striking as a smuggler with a haunted past in The Last of Us, which has become one of the most popular shows of HBO.

David Scarpa has written the script of the Gladiator sequel. John Mathieson, who worked in the original, is back as the director of photography. Other members from the first part are production designer Arthur Max, and costume designer Janty Yates. The sequel is set to release on November 22, 2024.

Gladiator was inspired by Daniel P Mannix’s 1958 novel Those About To Die.. Set in 180 AD, the film has Russell Crowe essaying the role of Maximus, a Roman general. He sets out to exact revenge on the power-hungry, unscrupulous emperor who killed his family, and sent him to slavery. The film catapulted Crowe to stardom, and gave him the Oscar in the Best Actor Category. The film won the Best Picture Oscar award.