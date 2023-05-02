HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pedro Pascal set to join Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Actor Pedro Pascal is in final negotiations to join the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, to be directed by Ridley Scott

May 02, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal | Photo Credit: AP

Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal is set to join the untitled sequel of Gladiator for Paramount Pictures. The actor, who collected immense praise for his performance in the recent post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us, is reportedly in final negotiations to join the big project.

ALSO READ
'Gladiator' sequel set for November 2024 release

Ridley Scott, director of the epic historical film that won five Academy Awards, is back at the helm for the sequel. The second installment will also feature Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

Pascal’s role in the film is still unknown. His was striking as a smuggler with a haunted past in The Last of Us, which has become one of the most popular shows of HBO.

David Scarpa has written the script of the Gladiator sequel. John Mathieson, who worked in the original, is back as the director of photography. Other members from the first part are production designer Arthur Max, and costume designer Janty Yates. The sequel is set to release on November 22, 2024.

ALSO READ
Joseph Quinn joins 'Gladiator' sequel, Connie Nielsen to return

ALSO READ: Russell Crowe says he is ‘slightly jealous’ of ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Gladiator was inspired by Daniel P Mannix’s 1958 novel Those About To Die.. Set in 180 AD, the film has Russell Crowe essaying the role of Maximus, a Roman general. He sets out to exact revenge on the power-hungry, unscrupulous emperor who killed his family, and sent him to slavery. The film catapulted Crowe to stardom, and gave him the Oscar in the Best Actor Category. The film won the Best Picture Oscar award.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.