Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn to lead 'Freaky Tales'

November 20, 2022 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The film hails from ‘Captain Marvel’ director duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden

PTI

Pedro Pascal | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Hollywood actors Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn are set to feature in Freaky Tales, a new movie from Captain Marvel director duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

According to Deadline, Jay Ellis, Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne, Keir Gilchrist and Michelle Farrah Huang will also star in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in Oakland in 1987, Freaky Tales is touted as a "wholly original, immersive film" inspired by Ryan’s experience growing up in the bay.

It includes four interconnected stories each featuring distinct characters, real-life locations and noteworthy historical events, some real, some imagined.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The movie will be financed by Hollywood production banner eOne. MACRO Film Studios’ Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will serve as producers and Charles D King and James F Lopez as executive producers.

Pascal is currently looking forward to the third season of his hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. He will next star in HBO’s upcoming series The Last of Us.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  4. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

Mendelsohn previously worked with Fleck and Boden for the 2015 movie Mississippi Grind and Captain Marvel. His film credits also include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Animal Kingdom, The Dark Knight Rises, Darkest Hour and Ready Player One.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US