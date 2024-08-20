ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton drops first-look teaser

Published - August 20, 2024 04:15 pm IST

This marks Almodóvar’s first feature-length project since his 2021 film ‘Parallel Mothers’, which also premiered at Venice and garnered Penelope Cruz the Best Actress Volpi Cup

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Room Next Door’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Pedro Almodóvar’s highly anticipated English-language debut, The Room Next Door, has been unveiled with a first-look teaser from Sony Pictures Classics. The film, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this month before heading to the New York Film Festival for its U.S. debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Almodóvar, Sean Baker and Payal Kapadia to make a stop at New York Film Festival 2024

The Room Next Door tells the story of Ingrid, portrayed by Moore, a best-selling author who reconnects with her old friend Martha, a war journalist played by Swinton. As the two women delve into their shared past, Martha makes a request that challenges their deepening bond. The cast also includes John Turturro, Alessandro Nivola, and Juan Diego Botto, adding depth to the film’s exploration of complex relationships.

The movie tackles themes of war’s relentless cruelty and the contrasting ways Ingrid and Martha, both writers, confront reality, death, friendship, and sexual pleasure—elements that serve as their weapons against the horrors they face. The film is said to capture a “sweet awakening,” set against the serene backdrop of a house in a New England nature reserve where the two women find themselves in an intense and oddly tender situation.

‘All About My Mother’ movie review: Almodóvar’s heartbreaking tale about mothers at the margins

Warner Bros Pictures has secured distribution rights for The Room Next Door across several key international markets, including Almodóvar’s native Spain, the UK, Germany, Italy, and various regions in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Produced by Almodóvar’s El Deseo, the film was shot across locations in Madrid and New York, with the backing of Movistar Plus+. This marks Almodóvar’s first feature-length project since his 2021 film Parallel Mothers, which also premiered at Venice and garnered Penelope Cruz the Best Actress Volpi Cup.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US