GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton drops first-look teaser

This marks Almodóvar’s first feature-length project since his 2021 film ‘Parallel Mothers’, which also premiered at Venice and garnered Penelope Cruz the Best Actress Volpi Cup

Published - August 20, 2024 04:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Room Next Door’

A still from ‘The Room Next Door’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Pedro Almodóvar’s highly anticipated English-language debut, The Room Next Door, has been unveiled with a first-look teaser from Sony Pictures Classics. The film, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this month before heading to the New York Film Festival for its U.S. debut.

Pedro Almodóvar, Sean Baker and Payal Kapadia to make a stop at New York Film Festival 2024

The Room Next Door tells the story of Ingrid, portrayed by Moore, a best-selling author who reconnects with her old friend Martha, a war journalist played by Swinton. As the two women delve into their shared past, Martha makes a request that challenges their deepening bond. The cast also includes John Turturro, Alessandro Nivola, and Juan Diego Botto, adding depth to the film’s exploration of complex relationships.

The movie tackles themes of war’s relentless cruelty and the contrasting ways Ingrid and Martha, both writers, confront reality, death, friendship, and sexual pleasure—elements that serve as their weapons against the horrors they face. The film is said to capture a “sweet awakening,” set against the serene backdrop of a house in a New England nature reserve where the two women find themselves in an intense and oddly tender situation.

‘All About My Mother’ movie review: Almodóvar’s heartbreaking tale about mothers at the margins

Warner Bros Pictures has secured distribution rights for The Room Next Door across several key international markets, including Almodóvar’s native Spain, the UK, Germany, Italy, and various regions in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Produced by Almodóvar’s El Deseo, the film was shot across locations in Madrid and New York, with the backing of Movistar Plus+. This marks Almodóvar’s first feature-length project since his 2021 film Parallel Mothers, which also premiered at Venice and garnered Penelope Cruz the Best Actress Volpi Cup.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.