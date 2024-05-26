Payal Kapadia’s journey to winning the Grand Prix at Cannes and Oscars 2025 prospects

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light made Indian film history last night, having clinched the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film, which tells the story of two Kerala nurses navigating life in contemporary Mumbai, is the first Indian film in three decades to compete in the main competition at Cannes and stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.

The jury, led by Barbie director Greta Gerwig, included industry veterans Lily Gladstone, Hirokazu Koreeda, Eva Green, Omar Sy, and Ebru Ceylan. While American director Sean Baker’s Anora took home the Palme d’Or, the top prize, Kapadia’s runner-up Grand Prix win is a monumental moment for Indian cinema, echoing the achievement of Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar, which won the Palme d’Or (then known as the Grand Prix) in 1946.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Kapadia first garnered international attention with her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, which premiered at Cannes in 2021 and won the Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) award. The documentary, set against the backdrop of the FTII student protests, was deeply personal to Kapadia.

In 2015, Kapadia was at the forefront of a significant protest against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as FTII chairman. Leading a historic 139-day protest, Kapadia and her peers opposed Chauhan’s appointment due to his perceived lack of qualifications. The protest led to severe repercussions for Kapadia, including the revocation of her scholarship and an FIR being filed against her.

Despite these challenges, Kapadia’s talent seems to have shone through. Her 13-minute short film, Afternoon Clouds, was selected for the competition category at the 70th Cannes International Festival in 2017. This recognition prompted FTII to reverse its punitive actions, extending support for her travel to Cannes.

Reflecting on her Cannes 2024 win, Kapadia expressed hope for more Indian films at international platforms. “Please don’t wait another 30 years to have an Indian film,” she urged during her acceptance speech.

The triumph of All We Imagine as Light at Cannes provides a significant boost for its prospects at the Oscars 2025. This historic win positions it as a prime candidate for India’s submission in the Best International Feature Film category. The Grand Prix win gives it the visibility needed to make a strong case for consideration.

Cannes has long been regarded as a crucial precursor to the Oscars, often setting the stage for films that go on to achieve Academy Award glory. The festival’s recognition can greatly influence the trajectory of a film’s journey to the Oscars, enhancing its profile among voters and critics worldwide.

Kapadia has already captured the attention of the international film community. If submitted, All We Imagine as Light would enter the Oscars race with a formidable advantage, leveraging the momentum gained from its Cannes success, and would represent a broader push for Indian cinema on the global stage.

