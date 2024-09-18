GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ shortlisted by France for Oscars 2025

The film, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, narrates the story of two Kerala nurses co-habiting in Mumbai

Updated - September 18, 2024 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘All We Imagine as Light’

A still from ‘All We Imagine as Light’ | Photo Credit: Janus Films

Payal Kapadia’s Cannes-conquering All We Imagine as Light has been shortlisted by France as a potential submission for the Oscars 2025. 

The film, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, narrates the story of two Kerala nurses co-habiting in Mumbai. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabhu and Chhaya Kadam. 

Column | Why India’s recent Cannes glory is not just an occasion for celebration, but for introspection too

An international co-production, All We Imagine as Light has also been submitted to represent India at the Academy Awards, reports stated. Written and directed by Kapadia, the film has backers in India, France, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Italy, with France’s Thomas Hakim and Julian Graff  (Petit Chaos) as the primary producers. 

All We Imagine as Light scripted history earlier this year by becoming the first Indian film in 30 years to compete for the Palme d’Or. The film made India proud by winning the Grand Prix at Cannes, the festival’s second highest honour. It recently secured a theatrical distribution deal in India through Rama Daggubati’s company Spirit Media, making it elegible for Oscar consideration from the country. 

Payal Kapadia’s journey to winning the Grand Prix at Cannes and Oscars 2025 prospects

France has shortlisted four films for the Oscars, including Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, The Count of Monte Cristo, andAlain Guiraudie’s Misericordia.

Kapadia, an FTII graduate, has made well-regarded documentaries and shorts in the past. All We Imagine as Light marks her feature debut as director. 

Published - September 18, 2024 11:38 am IST

Indian cinema / World cinema

