Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They call him OG’ promises to be a stylish action extravaganza

September 02, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

The teaser of director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They call him OG’ reveals an action entertainer set in Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Pawan Kalyan in the teaser of ‘They call him OG’, directed by Sujeeth

‘It was a freaking bloodbath’, says the voiceover by Arjun Das while introducing Pawan Kalyan as the original gangster who shook Mumbai in the teaser of director Sujeeth’s new Telugu movie They Call Him OG. A video glimpse of the action entertainer titled ‘Hungry Cheetah - OG’ presents snapshots of a dark, moody action drama filmed by cinematographer Ravi K Chandran.

OG will introduce Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist to Telugu cinema. The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, and also stars Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy. OG has onboard music composer S. Thaman, editor Navin Nooli, production designer A.S. Prakash, and VFX supervisor Rajeev Rajasekharan.

This is the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Ravi K Chandran, following Bheemla Nayak. OG is produced by DVV Entertainments, which backed S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. Sujeeth’s last directorial project was the Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

The teaser was unveiled on Saturday morning at Sandhya theatre, RTC Cross Roads, Hyderabad, to mark Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

