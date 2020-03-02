Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu remake of ‘Pink’ titled ‘Vakeel Saab’, first look revealed

Pawan Kalyan in ‘Vakeel Saab’

02 March 2020 18:07 IST

Earlier referred to as ‘PSPK 26’, the movie is directed by Sriram Venu and also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla

Pawan Kalyan's first look from his Telugu remake of Pink (that was also remade in Tamil as Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai) has been revealed.

Titled Vakeel Saab, the poster features the actor-politican in the frame, but none of the women characters in the film are seen.

The film was earlier referred to as PSPK 26 and is produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and Boney Kapoor. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising the roles of Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang from the original Hindi film. The film has music by SS Thaman.

Advertising

Advertising

Pink won the Best Film On Social Issues award at the 64th National Film Awards, and the Tamil remake Nerkonda Paarvai was also a huge box-office success.

Vakeel Saab is expected to release on May 15.