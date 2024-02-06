ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ gets a release date

February 06, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Directed by Sujeeth, the action drama is set against the backdrop of Mumbai mafia

The Hindu Bureau

Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’. | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

Pawan Kalyan’s OG has got a release date. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie will hit the screens on September 27. The film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai mafia.

ALSO READ
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They call him OG’ promises to be a stylish action extravaganza

The film, a gangster drama, went on floors in April, 2023. Emraan Hashmi, who is set to make his Telugu debut, will play the antagonist in the movie. Priyanka Mohan is the female lead of the film. The movie is produced by DVV Entertainment.

Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer while Thaman S is the music composer of OG. The music director had previously worked for Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, and Bro.

ALSO READ:‘Bro’ movie review: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej cannot save this bore

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh and Subhalekha Sudhakar are the members of the cast. Sujeeth’s previous directorial was Saaho, starring Prabhas. The action drama released in 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US