Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ gets a release date

Pawan Kalyan’s OG has got a release date. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie will hit the screens on September 27. The film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai mafia.

The film, a gangster drama, went on floors in April, 2023. Emraan Hashmi, who is set to make his Telugu debut, will play the antagonist in the movie. Priyanka Mohan is the female lead of the film. The movie is produced by DVV Entertainment.

Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer while Thaman S is the music composer of OG. The music director had previously worked for Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, and Bro.

Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh and Subhalekha Sudhakar are the members of the cast. Sujeeth’s previous directorial was Saaho, starring Prabhas. The action drama released in 2019.

