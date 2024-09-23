GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ gets a release date

Directed by Jyothi Krishna, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deop, Anupam Kher and Nidhhi Agerwal

Published - September 23, 2024 04:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pawan Kalyan in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.

Pawan Kalyan in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. | Photo Credit: Mega Surya Production/YouTube

The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu have announced the film’s date. Starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the movie is directed by Jyothi Krishna.

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Part 1 teaser: Pawan Kalyan stars as a saviour of the oppressed

Bankrolled by veteran producer AM Rathnam under the banner Mega Surya Productions, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release on March 28, 2025, according to the makers. Jyothi Krishna is the son of A M Rathnam.

Krish was roped in as the first-choice for directing the movie but was later replaced by Krishna. The film is a period action drama. The makers announced that the shoot for the movie has resumed.

ALSO READ:First glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s period film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

The big-budget movie will have music from Oscar-award winning music composer MM Keeravani while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Veteran Thota Tharani is the art director of the movie.

