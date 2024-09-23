Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ gets a release date

The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu have announced the film’s date. Starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the movie is directed by Jyothi Krishna.

Bankrolled by veteran producer AM Rathnam under the banner Mega Surya Productions, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release on March 28, 2025, according to the makers. Jyothi Krishna is the son of A M Rathnam.

"UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT" Storming into cinemas near you on March 28th, 2025! 💥



The Warrior Outlaw ~ Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu Joins the Shoot! 💥⚔️#HariHaraVeeraMallu Shoot Resumed Today at 7 AM in a set erected at Vijayawada. 🔥

Krish was roped in as the first-choice for directing the movie but was later replaced by Krishna. The film is a period action drama. The makers announced that the shoot for the movie has resumed.

The big-budget movie will have music from Oscar-award winning music composer MM Keeravani while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Veteran Thota Tharani is the art director of the movie.