Pawan Kalyan’s 28th film titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’

First look of ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’

09 September 2021 13:07 IST

The film will be directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers

Director Harish Shankar has revealed the title and first look of his next film with Pawan Kalyan.

The actor’s 28th film has been titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and has composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Ayananka Bose on board. The rest of the crew and cast members, including the female lead, will be announced soon.

The director tweeted, “We all need your… Blessings & Best wishes… Let’s rock again…. #BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh.”

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh movie will be Harish Shankar’s second film with Pawan Kalyan after blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012).