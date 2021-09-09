Movies

Pawan Kalyan’s 28th film titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’

First look of ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’  

Director Harish Shankar has revealed the title and first look of his next film with Pawan Kalyan.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The actor’s 28th film has been titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and has composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Ayananka Bose on board. The rest of the crew and cast members, including the female lead, will be announced soon.

The director tweeted, “We all need your… Blessings & Best wishes… Let’s rock again…. #BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh.”

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh movie will be Harish Shankar’s second film with Pawan Kalyan after blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Don’t Look Up’ teaser: Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence want to save the world... but noone cares

Mohanlal teams up with Shaji Kailas for his next

Notes from Venice Film Festival: save ‘Dune’ for IMAX, don’t miss ‘Once Upon a Time in Calcutta’

Becoming MGR: How Arvind Swami got into shape for ‘Thalaivii’

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Attack’ to all release in theatres, say makers

Shankar and Ram Charan’s ‘RC15’ launched, new poster released

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Tuck Jagadish,’ ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ and more

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ update: Neo is back, and it’s time to choose again

Documentary on Justin Bieber to premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in October

‘Sex Education’ Season 3 trailer: Much more ado over Moordale

London Film Festival 2021: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ ‘King Richard’ among premieres

Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong-seo star together in ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’

Mrunal Thakur cast alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in ‘Thadam’ Hindi remake

Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of ‘Breathless,’ dies at 88

Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz bring laughs to Venice with ‘Official Competition’

Edgar Wright calls ‘Last Night in Soho’ his ‘dark valentine’

Jimmy Page attends Venice film fest to present Led Zeppelin documentary

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac redo Bergman in ‘Scenes From a Marriage’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 1:08:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/pawan-kalyans-28th-film-titled-bhavadeeyudu-bhagat-singh/article36376193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY