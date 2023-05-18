HamberMenu
Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej film, directed by Samuthirakani, titled ‘Bro’; Motion poster and first look out

With screenplay and dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram, the music for ‘Bro’ is composed by Thaman S

May 18, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Bro’

First look of ‘Bro’ | Photo Credit: @IamSaiDharamTej/Twitter

We had previously reported that actor-director Samuthirakani, who, after a hiatus, got back to direction with the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham in 2021 is directing the film’s Telugu version. The film, which stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead, is titled Bro. The film’s motion poster and first look were released by the makers.

With screenplay and dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram, the remake also features Ketika Sharma. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and Zee Studios is producing this film. With music by Thaman S, Sujith Vasudev is in charge of cinematography. Bro is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28.

Vinodhaya Sitham starred Samuthirakani as the god of Time and Thambi Ramaiah who gets a second chance at life after an accident. Pawan Kalyan is said to be playing Samuthirakani’s role whereas Sai Dharam Tej will play the role of Thambi Ramaiah from the original version.

Here’s the motion poster of Bro...

