Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’ in January 2022

Pawan Kalyan in ‘Bheemla Nayak’

HYDERABAD

28 July 2021 15:51 IST

A video offers glimpses into the making of ‘Bheemla Nayak’, a remake of Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’

The Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, titled Bheemla Nayak and starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is scheduled to arrive in theatres in January 2022 during Sankranti. The makers revealed this through a behind the scenes video that shows the two lead actors on sets.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film has Pawan Kalyan and Rana reprising the parts of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran from the original. The crew of the Telugu film includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and music composer S S Thaman.

Advertising

Advertising

The other significant remakes currently under production include the Drishyam 2 Telugu remake starring Venkatesh and the Karnan remake in Telugu starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.