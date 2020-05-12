Harish Shankar signs Devi Sri Prasad for Pawan Kalyan’s 28th film

On Monday, Pawan Kalyan fans marked the eighth anniversary of Gabbar Singh (2012) by recalling their favourite moments from the film, on social media. The Telugu adaptation of Dabanng directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Bandla Ganesh is among the favourite Pawan Kalyan films for his large fan base, as the film was remade with the regional flavour and made for an entertaining watch. Eight years later, Harish Shankar will be directing Pawan Kalyan again for the actor’s 28th film.

Harish announced that he is roping in music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) for PSPK28 and referred to DSP as the off-screen hero of Gabbar Singh, and acknowledged his contribution to the film.

Pawan Kalyan in ‘Gabbar Singh’ | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Gabbar Singh starred Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Details of the female lead and the rest of the cast and crew for the new film are yet to be announced.

In a note, Harish thanked Pawan Kalyan fans for their support and also thanked the teams that supported him in Gabbar Singh’s making — Satish Vegesna and Ramesh Reddy for their screenplay writing, and Rajashekar, Vijay and Bobby in the direction department. Harish also mentioned editor Gautham Raj, fight masters Ram-Lakshman and cinematographer Jayanan Vincent.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s next film that’s awaiting release is Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Shoojit Sircar’s Pink. Pawan reprises Amitabh Bachchan’s role and the film also stars Nivetha Thomas.