Pawan Kalyan birthday: First look posters of ‘PSPK27’ and ‘PSPK28’ released

The motion poster of Telugu star’s ‘Vakeel Saab’, the Hindi remake of ‘Pink’was also unveiled

On the occasion of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s 49th birthday (September 2), two first-look posters of his upcoming films PSPK27 and PSPK28 were released.

A look at the actor’s upcoming period drama with director Krish was unveiled, in which Kalyan is speculated to essay the role of a warrior. The film has music composed by MM Keeravani.

Then, the poster of his next with director Harish Shankar was unveiled with the caption, "This time it's not just entertainment.” The first-look poster showcased the India Gate with the images of Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhai Patel on it.

Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan have earlier worked together in Gabbar Singh, which was a massive success.

On his birthday, the motion poster of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, the Hindi remake of Pink was also released.