Paul Rudd to star with Nick Jonas in musical comedy ‘Power Ballad’

The shooting of the musical comedy from director John Carney is currently underway in Dublin

May 03, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

ANI
Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd will be seen sharing screen space in 'Power Ballad', a musical comedy from director John Carney. The shooting is currently underway in Dublin, Variety reported.

The official logline for the film reads, “An uplifting music-driven story about a wedding singer, a rock star and the song that comes between them.” The script comes from Carney and Peter McDonald (The Bachelor Weekend).

On working with Nick and Rudd, Carney said, “I’m delighted to be working with so many great people. I’ve been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen.”

Also, 30WEST, WME Independent, and UTA Independent Film Group are preparing for the film's sale at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. "We are so excited to bring John Carney's next film to Cannes. John has a magic ability to weave great music into wonderfully engaging and universally relatable stories that make audience emotions run high," said Alex Walton of WME.

"Power Ballad is fun and heartwarming; themes that audiences crave today. His unique vision, coupled with the global appeal of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will give buyers exactly what they're looking for," Walton added.

Jonas, himself a pop star with the Jonas Brothers, has on-screen credits that include the Jumanji films and WWII drama Midway. Rudd is currently in theatres with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and has upcoming credits that include indie movie Friendship starring Tim Robinson and Kate Mara, and A24's Death of a Unicorn with Jenna Ortega.

