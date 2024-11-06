GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paul Rudd hands out bottles of water to voters in Pennsylvania on Election Day

This isn't Rudd's first time lending support at the polls. In 2020, he greeted voters at the Barclays Center in New York, handing out cookies to those braving rainy conditions

Published - November 06, 2024 10:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Actor Paul Rudd made an unexpected appearance at Temple University in Pennsylvania on Election Day, handing out water bottles to voters who had been waiting in long lines to cast their ballots. Rudd, known for his roles in Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame, expressed his admiration for the crowd’s patience and civic spirit.

The Avengers reassemble! This time, in support of Kamala Harris ahead of US presidential elections

“I just wanted to give people water,” he said. “They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.” Rudd noted that some voters had been standing in line for as long as two hours and called their commitment “impressive.”

When asked by reporters about his motivation, Rudd shared that he had been engaged in various efforts throughout Pennsylvania on Election Day, encouraging voter turnout. “We wanted to come out and tell these students they’re doing really great things,” he added.

This isn’t Rudd’s first time lending support at the polls. In 2020, he greeted voters at the Barclays Center in New York, handing out cookies to those braving rainy conditions.

Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ alongside longtime impersonator, Maya Rudolph

Rudd joins a wave of celebrity activism aimed at boosting voter participation. Other stars, including Jennifer Garner and Josh Gad, reportedly connected with voters via video calls in other states. His Avengers co-stars have also recently rallied together to promote voting, urging support for Democratic candidates in key races across the country.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:40 am IST

