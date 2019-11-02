Paul Rudd back in third ‘Ant Man’ Marvel film; Peyton Reed to direct again

Filmmaker Peyton Reed will continue to stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director, who helmed 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, has been signed on to helm a third Ant-Man movie.

Actor Paul Rudd is expected to return as the film’s lead character Scott Lang whose alter ego is the superhero Ant-Man, in the new instalment.

It would be Rudd’s fifth time out as the character, barring any other surprise appearances, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The release details are under wraps but sources said the plan is to shoot at the end of 2020 or top of 2021 for a likely release in 2022. Sources added that sequels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder will be shot before Ant-Man 3.