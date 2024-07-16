Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas’s upcoming musical comedy ‘Power Ballad’ acquired by Lionsgate

John Carney’s upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad has landed at Lionsgate, featuring an impressive cast led by Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. The film looks to deliver an “uplifting and music-driven story” centered around a has-been wedding singer played by Rudd and a younger rock star portrayed by Jonas, with a central conflict revolving around a song that comes between them.

Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I’ve always been a huge fan of John’s movies, and I’ve had my eye on this particular film for some time. It combines the best of John’s immense creative talents with a marketable concept and an incredible cast. I couldn’t be happier that he and the rest of the team have entrusted us with it.”

The film’s script was co-written by Carney and Peter McDonald, with financing provided by 30 West. Also joining the cast is Jack Reynor, known for his roles in Carney’s previous films Sing Street and Flora and Son.

Producers Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron from Likely Story, along with Robert Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan from Treasure Entertainment, join Carney in producing the film. This team previously collaborated on Carney’s recent film Flora and Son, which sold to Apple TV+ for $20 million after its Sundance premiere.

Carney shared his excitement about the partnership with Lionsgate, saying, “I am so delighted this film, which has been in my heart for so long, has found its home. Musically themed films are meant to be watched together, and what better studio than Lionsgate to bring this movie to the world in the way it was intended: with a crowd, in the dark, next to strangers who, for a few hours, become friends.”