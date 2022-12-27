ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Mescal-starrer 'Aftersun' to stream on MUBI India from January 6

December 27, 2022 02:23 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal stars alongside child actor Frankie Corio in debutante Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells’ film

PTI

A still from ‘Aftersun’ | Photo Credit: MUBI India

Acclaimed English drama Aftersun will start streaming on MUBI India from January 6, the platform has announced.

Directed by debutante Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, the film features Normal People star Paul Mescal and child actor Frankie Corio.

MUBI India shared the release date of Aftersun on its official Twitter page on Monday evening.

Set in the late 1990s, Aftersun follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl called Sophie (Corio), who visits Turkey for the summer with her loving but troubled 30-year-old Scottish father Calum (Mescal). Celia Rowlson-Hall plays the adult Sophie in the film.

Aftersun premiered at the International Critics' Week during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a jury prize. It was also screened in India under the World Cinema section at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala.

