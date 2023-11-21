ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan’s ‘Foe’ to premiere on Prime Video on this date

November 21, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

Written and directed by Garth Davis, the film also features Aaron Pierce, Goran D. Kleut, and Yesse Spence in the lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

Premiere date announcement of ‘Foe’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video today announced that the upcoming dystopian drama Foe, starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, will premiere on the platform on January 5, 2024. Written and directed by Garth Davis, the film was released in theatres in the US on October 6.

Foe is an adaptation of Iain Reid’s novel of the same name. The trailer of the film showed glimpses from a sci-fi dystopian thriller that explores marriage and human relationships in a futuristic setting where Earth is affected by a severe environmental crisis.

“Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, FOE’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life,” reads the plot description.

Aaron Pierce, Goran D. Kleut, and Yesse Spence are also part of the cast. Foe, an Amazon Studios release, is produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Davis, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, Samantha Lang and Reid executive produce.

