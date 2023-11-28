ADVERTISEMENT

Paul McCartney, Elton John to feature in Rob Reiner’s ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel; filming to begin in February

November 28, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Actors Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer are set to reprise their roles along with Reiner

The Hindu Bureau

Paul McCartney performs at the Freshen Up world premiere show on Sept. 17, 2018; Elton John presenting the Musical Excellence Award for Bernie Taupin during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 3, 2023; poster of ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ | Photo Credit: Jacques Boissinot/AP, Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS and Embassy Pictures

ALSO READ
‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert movie review: A high-energy, emotionally charged and surreal experience for fans, both new and old

Rob Reiner is all set to begin filming the follow-up to his 1984 cult music mockumentary This is Spinal Tap in February. Notably, the filmmaker has revealed on the RHLSTP With Richard Herring podcast that music legends Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks will feature alongside the titular fictional music band.

According to Variety, actors Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will reprise their roles as the members of Spinal Tap, with Reiner returning as the documentarian Martin “Marty” Di Bergi.

When asked on the podcast about the key to making a movie with a loose, script, Reiner said, as quoted by Variety, “The only thing that matters is that you get people who are good at improvising. You have to get people who feel comfortable doing that … then you’re off to the races.”

This Is Spinal Tap sequel is said to be in the same vein as Martin Scorsese’s 1978 concert film, The Last Waltz, on the farewell tour of the Canadian-American rock group The Band. The new film was originally slated for a release on March 19, 2023, but the unprecedented Hollywood strikes delayed the schedules. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US