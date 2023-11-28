Paul McCartney, Elton John to feature in Rob Reiner’s ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel; filming to begin in February

November 28, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Rob Reiner is all set to begin filming the follow-up to his 1984 cult music mockumentary This is Spinal Tap in February. Notably, the filmmaker has revealed on the RHLSTP With Richard Herring podcast that music legends Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks will feature alongside the titular fictional music band.

According to Variety, actors Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will reprise their roles as the members of Spinal Tap, with Reiner returning as the documentarian Martin “Marty” Di Bergi.

When asked on the podcast about the key to making a movie with a loose, script, Reiner said, as quoted by Variety, “The only thing that matters is that you get people who are good at improvising. You have to get people who feel comfortable doing that … then you’re off to the races.”

This Is Spinal Tap sequel is said to be in the same vein as Martin Scorsese’s 1978 concert film, The Last Waltz, on the farewell tour of the Canadian-American rock group The Band. The new film was originally slated for a release on March 19, 2023, but the unprecedented Hollywood strikes delayed the schedules. A new release date is yet to be announced.