HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paul McCartney, Elton John to feature in Rob Reiner’s ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel; filming to begin in February

Actors Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer are set to reprise their roles along with Reiner

November 28, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paul McCartney performs at the Freshen Up world premiere show on Sept. 17, 2018; Elton John presenting the Musical Excellence Award for Bernie Taupin during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 3, 2023; poster of ‘This Is Spinal Tap’

Paul McCartney performs at the Freshen Up world premiere show on Sept. 17, 2018; Elton John presenting the Musical Excellence Award for Bernie Taupin during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 3, 2023; poster of ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ | Photo Credit: Jacques Boissinot/AP, Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS and Embassy Pictures

ALSO READ
‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert movie review: A high-energy, emotionally charged and surreal experience for fans, both new and old

Rob Reiner is all set to begin filming the follow-up to his 1984 cult music mockumentary This is Spinal Tap in February. Notably, the filmmaker has revealed on the RHLSTP With Richard Herring podcast that music legends Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks will feature alongside the titular fictional music band.

According to Variety, actors Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will reprise their roles as the members of Spinal Tap, with Reiner returning as the documentarian Martin “Marty” Di Bergi.

When asked on the podcast about the key to making a movie with a loose, script, Reiner said, as quoted by Variety, “The only thing that matters is that you get people who are good at improvising. You have to get people who feel comfortable doing that … then you’re off to the races.”

This Is Spinal Tap sequel is said to be in the same vein as Martin Scorsese’s 1978 concert film, The Last Waltz, on the farewell tour of the Canadian-American rock group The Band. The new film was originally slated for a release on March 19, 2023, but the unprecedented Hollywood strikes delayed the schedules. A new release date is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time
Related Topics

English cinema / music / pop music

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.