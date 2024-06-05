ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Giamatti to star in ‘Hostel’ series

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 06:11 pm IST

The 2005 American horror film by Eli Roth is being turned into an “elevated thriller” series by studio Fifth Season

The Hindu Bureau

Paul Giamatti with his award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Paul Giamatti will star in the TV adaptation of Hostel.

The 2005 American horror film by Eli Roth is being turned into an “elevated thriller” series by studio Fifth Season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hostel centered on a gang of American backpackers who check into a boys’ hostel in Slovakia. There, they are subjected to a series of terrors by a nefarious organization. The film was a box-office hit and spawned two sequels.

Roth is set to direct the series adaptation and also pen the script with Chris Briggs. Mike Fleiss, who co-produced the original film series, will serve as executive producer with Briggs. Details about Giamatti’s role are currently under wraps.

Paul Giamatti was recently nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe for his performance in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers (2023).

