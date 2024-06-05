GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Paul Giamatti to star in ‘Hostel’ series

The 2005 American horror film by Eli Roth is being turned into an “elevated thriller” series by studio Fifth Season

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paul Giamatti with his award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes

Paul Giamatti with his award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Paul Giamatti will star in the TV adaptation of Hostel.

The 2005 American horror film by Eli Roth is being turned into an “elevated thriller” series by studio Fifth Season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘The Holdovers’ movie review: Brilliant Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti give us a moody Christmas miracle

Hostel centered on a gang of American backpackers who check into a boys’ hostel in Slovakia. There, they are subjected to a series of terrors by a nefarious organization. The film was a box-office hit and spawned two sequels.

Roth is set to direct the series adaptation and also pen the script with Chris Briggs. Mike Fleiss, who co-produced the original film series, will serve as executive producer with Briggs. Details about Giamatti’s role are currently under wraps.

‘Thanksgiving’ sequel in the works with Eli Roth set to direct

Paul Giamatti was recently nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe for his performance in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers (2023).

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.