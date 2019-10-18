Movies

Paul Dano to star as Riddler in ‘The Batman’

Paul Dano attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Paul Dano attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California   | Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison

more-in

Actor and director joins the new Batman movie, that stars Robert Pattinson as the DC superhero

Actor Paul Dano has joined the cast of The Batman movie, fronted by Robert Pattinson. According to Variety, Dano has been roped in to play iconic comic villain The Riddler.

Matt Reeves is directing the Warner Bros. movie.

Dano’s casting comes after Jonah Hill turned down an offer to join the team.

Dano recently directed the acclaimed drama Wildlife starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his work in the miniseries Escape at Dannemora opposite Benicio del Toro.

Production on the Warner Bros-DC Comics film is expected to start early next year.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Jim Carrey previously played The Riddler in Batman Forever.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Movies
comics and graphic novels
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 8:51:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/paul-dano-to-star-as-riddler-in-the-batman/article29735098.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY