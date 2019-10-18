Paul Dano to star as Riddler in ‘The Batman’

Actor Paul Dano has joined the cast of The Batman movie, fronted by Robert Pattinson. According to Variety, Dano has been roped in to play iconic comic villain The Riddler.

Matt Reeves is directing the Warner Bros. movie.

Dano’s casting comes after Jonah Hill turned down an offer to join the team.

Dano recently directed the acclaimed drama Wildlife starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his work in the miniseries Escape at Dannemora opposite Benicio del Toro.

Production on the Warner Bros-DC Comics film is expected to start early next year.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Jim Carrey previously played The Riddler in Batman Forever.