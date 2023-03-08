ADVERTISEMENT

Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige led ‘Star Wars’ movies shelved: reports

March 08, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Meanwhile, director Taika Waititi is in talks to star in his own ‘Star Wars’ movie

The Hindu Bureau

Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige | Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige

Four years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker(2019), the world has waited for a new Star Wars adventure. The wait might get longer still according to a new report by Variety.com.

According to the entertainment news portal, two potential Star Wars projects — featuring high-profile concepts and creators — have been shelved at Lucasfilm. One is Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, meant to be helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The film was previously removed from Disney’s release schedule for December, 2023. However, Jenkins, in an online post in 2022, assured that the film was still in ‘active development’, while sounding uncertain if ‘it will happen or not’.

Another project in the space-spanning franchise to get the axe is Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie. Feige was developing an untitled Star Wars movie with Doctor Strange in theMultiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron. The film, according to variety.com, is no longer in active development at Lucasfilm.

Meanwhile, a report in Deadline.com clarifies that the two aforementioned projects are not ‘dead’, but simply not in active development. The same report mentions that director Taika Waititi ( Thor: Love and Thunder, Jojo Rabbit) is in talks to star in his own Star Wars movie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There is another Star Wars project being written at Lucasfilm by Damon Lindelof with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to direct.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US